Kabul bomb attack targeting Nato convoy kills eight

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The explosion hit a busy area in central Kabul

A suicide attack on a convoy belonging to the Nato mission in Afghanistan has killed at least eight people in Kabul, officials say.

The victims were all civilians, a government spokesman said. About 25 other people were injured, including three US service members.

The attack on the group of military vehicles happened next to the US embassy during the morning rush hour.

No group has said it was behind the bombing.

The blast follows a threat by the Taliban to target foreign forces.

One of the vehicles was badly damaged, along with several other passing cars.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The explosion follows a threat by the Afghan Taliban to increase attacks

The armoured personnel carriers, which are designed to resist large blasts, were able to return to a coalition base, a spokesman for the Nato-led Resolute Support mission was quoted by Reuters news agency as saying.