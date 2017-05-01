Japan sends biggest warship to protect US supply vessel

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption The Izumo, seen here in a file picture, is Japan's biggest warship

Japan has dispatched its biggest warship, in the first such operation since it passed controversial laws expanding the role of its military.

The helicopter carrier Izumo is escorting a US supply vessel heading to refuel the naval fleet in the region.

The ships include the Carl Vinson aircraft carrier group which was sent to the Korean peninsula.

North Korea has threatened to sink the Carl Vinson and a US submarine, amid rising tensions in the region.

It also carried out a failed missile test on Sunday, despite repeated warnings from the US and others to stop its nuclear and missile activity.

The 249m-long Izumo can carry up to nine helicopters, and resembles US amphibious assault carriers, reported The Japan Times.

Kyodo news agency said it was leaving its base in Yokosuka south of Tokyo to join the US supply ship, and accompany it to Shikoku in western Japan.

Japan's post-World War Two constitution bars its military from using force to resolve conflicts except in cases of self-defence.

The Izumo is the first warship deployed outside of exercises under new laws passed in 2015 that allow Japan to come to the aid of an ally under attack known as "collective self-defence".

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government, which pushed for the change, faced criticism that the new laws could lead the country into unnecessary wars abroad - something Mr Abe has rejected.

When is military action allowed?

Japan can protect the weapons and equipment of its allies' armed forces who are defending Japan

It can provide logistical support to allies involved in situations with "important influence" on Japan's security - for example it could support South Korea if the North invaded, but may stop short of sending troops as this may be unconstitutional

Japan can shoot down a North Korean missile headed for the US

Military action such as minesweeping to keep shipping lanes secure, even in an active conflict zone, may be allowed if the restriction on shipping threatened Japan's survival

The Izumo's deployment follows recent joint exercises conducted by Japan and the US, and other naval developments amid increased tensions.

Image copyright Reuters TV Image caption Japanese television showed the Izumo leaving the port of Yokosuka

A French amphibious assault ship arrived in south-west Japan on Saturday for an exercise also involving Japanese, US and British naval forces.

China last week also launched its second large aircraft carrier.

South Korea has been conducting joint exercises with the US as well.