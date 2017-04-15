Rare live report from North Korea military parade

North Korea has paraded soldiers, tanks and other military hardware in Pyongyang to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of its founding president, Kim Il-sung.

The show of strength on Saturday comes after the country warned the US not to take provocative action in the region, saying it was "ready to hit back with nuclear attacks".

The BBC's John Sudworth's movements are being tightly controlled but he was allowed to report live from the parade.

"You can feel the ground shake" he said, watching soldiers, tanks and rockets pass.