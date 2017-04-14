The moment MOAB bomb struck IS cave and tunnel systems
14 April 2017 Last updated at 12:54 BST
The United States has used its largest non-nuclear bomb ever deployed in combat, killing at least 36 militants in Afghanistan.
The Massive Ordnance Air Blast (MOAB), which is also known as the "mother of all bombs", was dropped on a deep tunnel complex in eastern Nangarhar Province near the Pakistani border.
The US says the tunnels were being used by fighters aligned to the so-called Islamic State group.