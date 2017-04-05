North Korean ballistic missile fired into the Sea of Japan

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The missile launches are viewed with alarm by North Korea's neighbours

North Korea has fired a ballistic missile from its eastern port of Sinpo into the Sea of Japan, US and South Korean officials say.

South Korea's defence ministry said the missile flew about 60km (40 miles).

It is the latest in a series of tests which the North says is peaceful but the West fears is part of a programme to develop nuclear weapons.

The launch comes on the eve of a visit by China's President Xi Jinping to the US to meet President Donald Trump.

The two will discuss how to rein in North Korea's nuclear and missile programmes.

The North is banned from any missile or nuclear tests by the UN.

In a statement, the US military's Pacific Command said that the latest launch appeared to be a KN-15 medium-range ballistic missile.

"The North American Aerospace Defense Command (Norad) determined the missile launch from North Korea did not pose a threat to North America," it said.

Last month, North Korea fired four ballistic missiles towards the Sea of Japan from the Tongchang-ri region, near the border with China.

Japanese PM Shinzo Abe called it a "new stage of threat".