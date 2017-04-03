Taiwan grandma carried fish in £900 Louis Vuitton handbag

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Dcard website user said his grandmother hadn't realised it was a Louis Vuitton handbag

A social media post has gone viral in Taiwan after a user revealed his grandmother had been misusing a designer handbag he had gifted her.

The post (in Chinese) says she hadn't realised her new handbag was an iconic Louis Vuitton - and greeted him with it filled with groceries and fresh fish.

She excitedly told him the new bag was very waterproof, but slightly heavy.

The 'Neverfull' handbag is highly prized in Asia and around the world, and retails for £900 ($1,110).

The post explains his grandmother had been using the same tired handbag for years, so he wanted to treat her with a new expensive one.

While admitting he was "speechless" to see her waving at him with the bag filled with fresh fish, he said he decided not to point out her mistake after seeing how happy it made her.

The post has been liked more than 31,000 times by the network's users.

One person commented: "Your granny must be most fashionable person at the market, walking around like she's strutting on the runway, even the fish has gone up in value!"

Another referenced the long-standing rumour that passengers' Louis Vuitton suitcases were said to have survived the sinking of the Titanic.

He ended the post by saying: "No wonder LV bag has such a good reputation; it can last really long and is very durable!"