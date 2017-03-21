In pictures: The charm of South Korea's disappearing convenience stores
In urban and industrialised South Korea, are family-run corner stores are out of time?
Me Kyeoung Lee
Yes they are, according to artist Me Kyeoung Lee who has spent 20 years documenting these charming corner shops, many of which are now disappearing.
Me Kyeoung Lee
"Many of these shops are now closing down and it makes me sad. I have a lot of fond memories of visiting them with my mother and grandmother when I was younger," she told BBC News. "To me, they are warm and show a lot of love."
Me Kyeoung Le
Often just called “mart” or “super” in transliterated Korean, the ones that are left sell everything from toilet paper to ramen noodles, milk and soju ( a popular Korean liquor) and even ice cream bars.
Me Kyeoung Lee
In a series of acrylic ink sketches, Me Kyeoung Lee makes use of pastels and delicate lines, paying special attention to the intricate details of these cosy establishments.
Me Kyeoung Le
She says each painting can take her anywhere from a week to up to one month.
Me Kyeoung Le
Trees are also a common theme in her collection, paying tribute to the orange and blossom trees which front some of the shops. They provide a soothing contrast to South Korea's busy urban streets.
Me Kyeoung Le
"As South Korea has industrialised, these little mom-and-pop shops have gone by the wayside as neighbourhoods have gentrified and rents have gone up," says Seoul-based journalist and Wilson Center Global Fellow Jean Lee.
Me Kyeoung Lee
"Now, we see 24-hour convenience stores like 7-Eleven on every corner in Seoul and throughout South Korea. They are bigger, brighter and cleaner but certainly lack the local charm and character of the old-school marts of the past."
Me Kyeoung Le
So much more than simple stores, the tiny establishments still have sentimental value to many locals who view them as an integral part of Korean culture.
Me Kyeoung Le
"These family-run businesses were a lifeline in the countryside and you would usually find a grandparent sitting on a crate in the corner. Definitely a focal point of every neighbourhood and village," Ms Lee said.