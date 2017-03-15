National champion had to dress as boy

Maria Toorpakai was raised in tribal South Waziristan, Pakistan.

From a young age she refused to fit into the mould of what was expected of her as a girl.

In order to realise her dreams as a sportswoman she had to dress as a boy so she could compete.

A new film, Girl Unbound, documents her journey, including the threats from the local Taliban and her travels to Canada.

(Photo: Maria Toorpakai on the squash court. Credit: Human Rights Film Festival)