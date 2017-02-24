How deadly VX could have killed Kim Jong-nam

Media caption CCTV footage appears to show the moment Kim Jong-nam is attacked

Malaysian authorities have identified the toxin that killed Kim Jong-nam at Kuala Lumpur airport as VX, which is classified as a weapon of mass destruction. Bruce Bennett, a defence expert with the Rand Corporation, dissects how this could have happened.

VX is an extraordinarily potent chemical weapon. About 0.01 grams - less than a drop - on the skin can kill a man. The chemical goes through the skin and disrupts the nerve system.

It is an oil-like substance; it would normally not mix well with water. So the liquid sprayed or wiped on Kim Jong-nam's face likely did not contain the VX - it was probably a diversion.

That helps to explain why the women did not die despite having gotten the liquid on their hands.

Instead, a very small quantity of VX - a drop - was likely on cloths used by the women to touch his face. But this would not have been easy by any means.

Image copyright CCTV Footage Image caption In CCTV footage a woman wipes Kim Jong-nam's face from behind with what appears to be a cloth

The perpetrators would have really wanted to practise with this to make sure the drop touched Kim, and that they did not touch the drop. And that is what we are told happened—they practised this attack.

Police say that they are believed to have repeated this move in shopping malls ahead of the actual event on 13 February.

As the drop absorbed into Kim Jong-nam's skin, it would have started affecting his nerve system, causing effects like those reported. He would not have lived long thereafter, as he did not.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Kim, seen here in a file photo, reportedly died before he could be taken to hospital

It appears that the North Korean government may have felt that they could claim the body and avoid an autopsy, thus denying the outside world knowledge of what had happened.

Malaysia has proven diligent in insisting on an autopsy and clearly North Korea failed in its efforts to prevent this. This has led to a row between the two nations, Malaysia being one of few that had diplomatic relations with the North.

So how could it have actually gotten into Malaysia?

Image copyright REX/Shutterstock Image caption A woman wearing a white top was thought to have attacked Mr Kim

Because the quantity required to kill is extraordinarily small, it could have been smuggled into Malaysia in a cartridge in a pen or some such thing. The security forces would have had no idea it was being smuggled in unless someone had tipped them off, which clearly did not happen.

It is unlikely that VX was made in Malaysia - it is not something that can be made safely in a kitchen sink.

Of course, we don't know for sure that North Korea made it and it is also possible they may have purchased it from a third country. There is both a US and Soviet/Russian version of VX - and it will be interesting to see which version was eventually used.

It would take sophisticated laboratory analysis to tell them apart - which may already be done.

VX is extremely stable—like oil, it does not evaporate quickly. That made the VX safe on a cloth or some other surface until it touched human skin.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption VX, seen here in a container held by a US Army chemical school instructor, is a clear amber-coloured and oily liquid

But this use of VX, unheard of previously, is a serious violation of international standards. The fact that it was used in a foreign country means that Malaysia and other countries will be both appalled and furious.

Of key importance will be how China responds. After all, China was reportedly providing protection for Kim Jong-nam.

If North Korea seriously violated international law, China should presumably do more than just cut off imports of North Korean coal.

China has the opportunity to punish North Korea and thereby hopefully deter them from doing this kind of attack again.

A broader Chinese trade embargo would hurt North Korea seriously.