Kim Jong-nam killing: VX nerve agent 'found on his face'

The chemical substance used in the killing of the North Korean leader's half-brother has been identified as a nerve agent, Malaysian police say.

Kim Jong-nam was poisoned at Kuala Lumpur airport after two women wiped a toxin on his face.

The "VX nerve agent" found on his face is classified as a weapon of mass destruction by the United Nations.

Malaysia has not blamed the North Korean state for the death, but says North Koreans were clearly behind it.

Police said swabs were taken from Mr Kim's eye and face by the chemistry department of Malaysia.

His body remains in a hospital mortuary. Mr Kim was poisoned as he waited for a flight to Macau. He sought help from airport staff but died before reaching the hospital, police said.

A clear, amber-coloured, oily liquid which is tasteless and odourless

The most toxic of the known chemical warfare agents, a drop of VX on your skin can be fatal. It can kill a person within minutes

Works by penetrating the skin and disrupting the transmission of nerve impulses

It can be disseminated in a spray or vapour, or used to contaminate water, food, and agricultural products

VX can be absorbed into the body by inhalation, ingestion, skin contact, or eye contact

Clothing can carry VX for about 30 minutes after contact with the vapour, which can expose other people

Exposure to a low or moderate dose of VX by inhalation, ingestion or skin absorption can cause symptoms like a runny nose, eye pain, blurred vision, drooling and excessive sweating, chest tightness, rapid breathing, increased urination, confusion, drowsiness, weakness, nausea, or vomiting

Its official chemical name is S-2 Diisoprophylaminoethyl methylphosphonothiolate and it is banned by the 1993 Chemical Weapons Convention

Several North Koreans are wanted in connection with his death, including a senior official at the North's embassy in Kuala Lumpur as well as an employee of the state airline, Air Koryo.

Four other North Koreans named earlier in the case are thought to have left Malaysia already, while a fifth North Korean has been detained.

The two women suspected of wiping the substance on Mr Kim's face are in custody. Malaysia said the attack was "planned" and that the women had been well trained.

Mr Kim was once seen as a possible successor to his father, Kim Jong-il, but was bypassed in favour of his younger half-brother, Kim Jong-un, and spent many years living abroad.

He had been travelling on a passport under the name Kim Chol.

On what seemed to be the first reference of the case by the North's state media, Pyongyang said on Thursday that Malaysia was responsible for the death of one of its citizens.

It also accused Malaysia of trying to politicise the return of his body and called "absurd" Malaysia's request for DNA samples for official confirmation of the identity.

Who are the suspects?

Detained

Doan Thi Huong, 28, Vietnamese, one of two women suspected of wiping toxins on Mr Kim's face. She is thought to be the woman seen in CCTV footage wearing a white top emblazoned with the letters "LOL".

Siti Aisyah, 25, Indonesian, the other female suspect. Indonesian authorities say she claims she thought she was taking part in a TV prank.

Ri Jong Chol, 47, a North Korean.

Muhammad Farid Jalaluddin, the Malaysian boyfriend of Siti Aisyah.

Sought for questioning

