Kim Jong-nam killing: Malaysia seeks North Korea embassy official

Image copyright AFP Image caption Kim Jong-nam's death has sparked a diplomatic row

Malaysian police say they are seeking a senior official at the North Korean embassy in Kuala Lumpur in connection with the killing of Kim Jong-nam.

Mr Kim, the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, died last week at Kuala Lumpur airport.

Police also confirmed details of the killing, saying two women approached him and wiped a toxin on his face.

There is widespread suspicion North Korea was behind the attack, which its envoy in Malaysia has angrily denied.

Media caption CCTV footage appears to show the moment Kim Jong-nam is attacked

Speaking at a press conference in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday, Malaysian Police Chief Khalid Abu Bakar said two North Korean suspects were being sought, in addition to the previously announced suspects, and were believed to still be in the country.

One is the second secretary of the North Korean embassy in Kuala Lumpur, while the other is linked to North Korea's state airline, Air Koryo.

He added that the other four North Korean suspects are believed to have fled Malaysia to Pyongyang, while one North Korean man remains in Malaysian police custody.

Two women - one Indonesian and one Vietnamese - are also in custody.

'They know it is toxic'

Khalid Abu Bakar also confirmed widely reported details of the killing, saying two female suspects had wiped a toxin on Mr Kim's face with their bare hands.

He said the Indonesian suspect had approached Mr Kim first, followed by the Vietnamese woman.

He told reporters: "[They] wiped the face of the deceased, and after that they went away. They were instructed to clean their hands. And they know it is toxic."

Authorities are still waiting for the results of the post-mortem examination of Mr Kim's body, and are seeking his family members to provide a DNA sample.