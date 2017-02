Indonesian migrant worker Sri Rahayu had been working in Syria since 2011. Her agent sent her to Raqqa, but then the city fell under control of the so-called Islamic State.

It took a year before she was rescued by the Indonesian embassy in Aleppo. This is her story.

Reporter: Sri Lestari. Producer: Haryo Wirawan, Christine Franciska. Illustrator: Muhammad Taufiq (Emte)