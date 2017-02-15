Kim Jong-nam death: Malaysia police hold female suspect

Image copyright AFP Image caption Malaysian police have been hunting for suspects in connection with the mysterious death on Monday

A female suspect has been arrested in Malaysia in connection with the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's half-brother.

Local police said that the woman was arrested at the airport in the capital Kuala Lumpur where Kim Jong-nam was targeted in an apparent poisoning on Monday.

She was in possession of a Vietnamese travel document.

The arrest was made around 0820 local time on Tuesday morning (0020 GMT).

The suspect was identified from CCTV footage taken at the airport and was alone, a police statement said, naming her as Doan Thi Huong, born 31 May 1988.

North Koreans visit hospital

Earlier, Malaysia state news agency Bernama reported that a woman from Myanmar was detained at the airport. It is unclear if that report was referring to the woman now under arrest.

Malaysia is yet to formally confirm that the dead man is Kim Jong-nam, as he was travelling under a different name, Kim Chol.

But the government of South Korea has said it is certain it is him. Its spy agency is said to have told lawmakers they believe Mr Kim was poisoned.

It would be the most high-profile death linked to North Korea since Kim Jong-un's uncle, Chang Song-thaek, was executed in 2013.

North Korea has not commented on the death but officials from the country's Malaysian embassy have been visiting the hospital in Kuala Lumpur where Mr Kim's body has been taken.