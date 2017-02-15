Jakarta holds governor elections amid blasphemy trial

Image copyright AP Image caption People across many parts of Indonesia are voting for local and provincial leaders

Residents of the Indonesian capital, Jakarta, are voting for a new governor, in an election overshadowed by the incumbent's blasphemy trial.

Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, known as "Ahok", is the first Christian and ethnic Chinese leader of the majority Muslim city in more than 50 years.

He is on trial for insulting Islam, after he accused his opponents of using the Koran to mislead voters.

Tens of millions of Indonesians will also be voting in regional elections.

Voting starts at 07:00 local time in elections for the leaders of seven provinces, 18 cities and for the local leaders of 76 districts.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The capital has seen huge rallies against the governor

The election in Jakarta is seen as a test of religious tolerance in Indonesia, the world's most populous Muslim nation. About 85% of the population are Muslim, but the country officially respects six religions.

It is Mr Purnama's first electoral test as governor, a role he stepped into from the deputy position in 2014 when then-governor Joko Widodo became president.

He was seen as the favourite to win - and as a potential future president - until he was charged with blasphemy in late 2016, a criminal offence in Indonesia.

Image copyright AFP Image caption "Ahok" is known for his check shirts, often also worn by supporters

The case centres on comments he made to voters in pre-campaigning, advising them not to be fooled by Islamic leaders who told them Muslims should not be governed by a non-Muslim.

When his trial opened in late December, Mr Purnama denied blasphemy, saying his comments were aimed at politicians "incorrectly" using the Koran against him. If convicted, he faces a maximum five-year jail sentence.

Security is high in the capital, which has seen repeated angry protests against the governor, led by the hardline Islamic Defenders Front (FPI).

Image copyright EPA Image caption The full results of the election are not expected until the end of the month

Despite the trial, Mr Purnama remains popular with many of the capital's residents, for favouring greater access to education and healthcare, as well as efforts to improve the traffic-clogged city's public transport.

He has been credited with tackling corruption and turning a large red-light district into a park.

But he has also been criticised for forced evictions of riverbank slums, to combat flooding and pollution. And he has offended officials with his brusque style, though YouTube videos of him berating them for doing a bad job were a hit with the public.

He has the backing of President Joko Widodo's party.

Image copyright Antara Foto Image caption The son of former president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono is also running in the Jakarta race

The blasphemy case has benefitted his main rivals, who are both Muslims.

Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono, 38, is a former army major and the son of former president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, while Anies Baswedan, 47, is a former education minister.

Official results will not be announced until later this month. But the election will likely go to a second round in May as no candidate is expected to secure the required 50% of the vote.