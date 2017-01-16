Turkish Airlines plane from Hong Kong crash lands on Kyrgyzstan homes

Image copyright Depo Photos/AP Image caption The plane (not depicted) is said to have crashed in poor weather

A Turkish Airlines cargo plane from Hong Kong has crashed in Kyrgyzstan, killing at least 32 people, most of them on the ground, say officials.

The Boeing 747 crashed into homes near Manas airport, about 25km (15 miles) north of the capital, Bishkek, the Kyrgyz government said.

Several buildings were destroyed, and a number of children are reported to have been among those killed.

The flight was making a stopover at Manas en route to Istanbul in Turkey.

It came down at 07:31 local time (01:31 GMT) in the populated area.

Visibility was poor because of thick fog at the time, but the cause of the crash has not yet been confirmed.

Images on social media purporting to be of the crash site show fire and smoke rising from the rubble of destroyed buildings.

There are reports that one crew member survived.

Emergency services are at the scene. Local media is reporting that Prime Minister Sooronbai Jeenbekov is also there.

The plane is thought to be around 14 years old and currently operated by MyCargo.

Manas airport, the main airport in the country, has been closed.