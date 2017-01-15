Gandhi flip flops sold on Amazon cause anger in India

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Independence campaigner Gandhi is known as the Father of the Nation in India

Flip flops depicting Mahatma Gandhi have been removed from sale on Amazon after they caused anger in India.

The row comes days after the website apologised for selling doormats featuring the Indian flag.

Gandhi, who campaigned for independence from Britain, is widely revered and known as the Father of the Nation.

The Indian embassy in Washington had been told to tell Amazon US to respect Indian feelings, a foreign ministry spokesman was quoted as saying.

"As a follow up to the matter regarding the sale of doormats with the Indian flag on Amazon, our Ambassador in Washington has been instructed to convey to Amazon that while providing a platform for third party vendors, they should respect Indian sensitivities and sentiments," Vikas Swarup said, NDTV reported.

Image copyright @OYERJALOK

Image copyright @AmitDhiman_

The row follows fury over the sale of Indian flag-themed doormats.

Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj took to Twitter to demand that Amazon "apologise unconditionally" or its officials would not be given visas.

Amazon India vice-president Amit Agarwal wrote to Ms Swaraj saying the doormats had been offered by a third-party seller on its Canadian website and there had been no intent to offend.

Desecration of the flag is punishable with fines and imprisonment in India.

Last June Amazon found itself in a similar controversy over sales of doormats illustrating Hindu gods.

Amazon is locked in a fierce battle with Flipkart, India's biggest online retailer, over market share.