100 Women: The Indonesian turning her scars into song

Indonesian singer-songwriter and rape survivor Kartika Jahja tries to empower young girls to feel comfortable with their own bodies.

Jahja, better known as Tika, wrote the song My Body, My Authority which sparked controversy amongst conservative Muslims in her country. She told us why it took 26 years to come out as a rape survivor and why she wants her music to start a conversation about women's equality.

What is 100 women?

BBC 100 Women names 100 influential and inspirational women around the world every year. We create documentaries, features and interviews about their lives, giving more space for stories that put women at the centre.

Other stories you might like:

The English girls' school reborn in a Nairobi slum

Parents who regret having children

Who is on the BBC's 100 Women 2016 list?