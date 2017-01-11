S Korea scandal: Samsung chief a suspect
Samsung heir-apparent Lee Jae-yong is to be interviewed as a suspect in a corruption scandal surrounding the South Korean president.
The firm is accused of giving donations to non-profit foundations operated by Choi Soon-sil, a confidante of President Park Geun-hye.
The donations were allegedly made in exchange for political support of a controversial merger.
Mr Lee will face special prosecutors on Thursday, said officials.
He is currently vice-president of Samsung Electronics.
But since his father, Lee Kun-hee, suffered a heart attack in 2014, he is considered de facto boss of the entire Samsung Group.