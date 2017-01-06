Bangladesh cafe attack suspect killed in gunfight, say police

Image copyright EPA Image caption Bangladesh held two days of national mourning after the attack

The man believed to have been behind the cafe attack in Dhaka, Bangladesh in July in which 20 hostages died has been killed in shootout, say police.

Nurul Islam Marzan and a second unidentified man were killed in the early hours of Friday in Dhaka.

The men's bodies were found after police raided a building in the Rayer Bazar area, AFP reported.

The hostages were shot or hacked to death in what was Bangladesh's worst ever terror attack.

Two police officers and six militants were also killed when commandos stormed the Holey Artisan cafe in the Gulshan neighbourhood after a 12-hour siege, rescuing 13 people.

Marzan, leader of the banned Neo-JBM (Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh) militant group, was believed to have been the operational commander of the attack.

Who were victims of Bangladesh cafe attack?

Bangladesh at crossroads as violence hits