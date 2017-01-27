Parris Goebel: The woman changing hip hop

1:49
9 September 2016
27 January 2017 Last updated at 00:01 GMT
Most famous for her video for Justin Bieber, Parris Goebel has gone from suburban New Zealand girl to global dance and style icon.
It all began with polyswag - her unique take on hip hop inspired by her Polynesian heritage.
The BBC profiles her as part of a series on Asian women likely to make the news in 2017.
Video by Mauricio Olmedo-Perez and Saira Asher. Footage provided courtesy of Parris Goebel.
