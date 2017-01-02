South Korea scandal: Daughter of Choi Soon-sil arrested

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Chung Yoo-ra won a gold medal as part of a dressage team that competed in the 2014 Asian Games.

The daughter of the woman at the centre of a presidential scandal in South Korea has been arrested in Denmark, say South Korean police.

Chung Yoo-ra, 20, is accused of staying in the country illegally, they said.

Her mother Choi Soon-sil is accused of using her friendship with President Park Geun-hye for personal gain, including getting Ms Chung into a top Korean university.

After weeks of protest, parliament voted on 9 December to impeach Ms Park.

Both women have apologised while denying the accusations.

South Korea's presidential scandal

South Korea's recurring corruption scandals

A friendship too far in Seoul?

South Korean authorities had asked for Interpol's help in tracing Ms Chung after she failed to return to answer questions about her role in the scandal.

They are reportedly planning to extradite Ms Chung, a former national equestrian rider.

Image copyright AFP/getty Image caption Ms Choi has apologised for her role in the scandal but denies criminal wrongdoing

Her mother Ms Choi is in detention having returned from abroad to face questioning.

She has been charged with various offences, including abuse of authority, coercion, attempted coercion and attempted fraud.

South Korea's constitutional court has six months to uphold or overturn to impeachment vote against Ms Park.

Until then she remains formally president but stripped of her powers, which have been handed to the prime minister, a presidential appointee.