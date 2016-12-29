The Afghan families being repatriated to Pakistan
29 December 2016 Last updated at 09:11 GMT
Pakistan's request for all three million Afghan refugees to leave is causing chaos on its borders and plunging families into uncertainty.
Many Afghans have spent all their lives in Pakistan and fear their home country cannot provide the same standard of living.
Pakistan's stance on refugees changed after 9/11 and the invasion of Afghanistan.
The BBC's Shaimaa Khalil follows one refugee on his journey back to his homeland.