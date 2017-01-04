The slow death of Myanmar's typewriter industry
4 January 2017 Last updated at 03:01 GMT
With the dawn of the computer age the typewriter has disappeared into obscurity in most parts of the world, but in Myanmar many people still rely on typewriters to make a living.
In a country where electricity is still unstable and computers remain prohibitively expensive for many, typewriters are seen less as a product of a bygone era and more as a necessity.
However, as change creeps into the country their numbers are dwindling and the few who have stuck with them are struggling to survive.
Produced by Ali Fowle