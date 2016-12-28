Facebook Safety Check creates false alarm in Bangkok

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Facebook has recently faced criticism for allowing fake news to proliferate

Facebook users in Bangkok were falsely alerted to an "explosion" in the Thai capital, after the social network activated its Safety Check feature.

It allows Facebook users in danger zones to mark themselves as safe, but in this instance was triggered by a protestor throwing firecrackers.

Facebook said it relied on a "trusted third party to confirm the incident".

But the way it was labelled misled many online as people started sharing false news of a blast.

Facebook has recently faced criticism for allowing fake news to proliferate.

On Tuesday, a protester threw small firecrackers at a government building in Bangkok.

According to Facebook, this triggered the Safety Check feature at about 21:00 local time which created a page titled "The Explosion in Bangkok, Thailand" and people started marking themselves as safe.

The page also pulled in links referencing a BBC article about an explosion in Bangkok, but it was an article from 2015 about the explosion at the Erawan shrine.

The safety check feature was later deactivated.

In November, Facebook announced that its safety check tool would work by picking up keywords such as "earthquake" or "shooting" posted by users in concentrated areas.

This information would then be verified with a third-party security company before safety check is activated.