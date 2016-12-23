Thai couple eat their way through wedding photoshoot

Image copyright Sanit Nitigultanon Image caption The couple that eats together, stays together

Sanit Nitigultanon was faced with the typical photographer's challenge when tackling a wedding shoot for Thai couple Max and Mint.

"I asked the couple if there was anything special about them, but they said all they liked to do was go around and eat," said Mr Nitigultanon.

"So the first thing that came to mind was going to all their favourite restaurants."

The couple sampled everything from chicken rice to egg noodles in the one day they spent travelling around Bangkok in search of food.

"All my friends told me that I have to lose lots of weight before my pre-wedding photoshoot," said Mint, 27.

"But I thought, why do I have to change into someone that I am not? I'm just going to be myself and have fun with it."

And the couple did just that.

Image copyright Sanit Nitigultanon Image caption The couple found their favourite coffee shop closed for the day, hence the pretend tears

Image copyright Sanit Nitigultanon Image caption "Our (photos) just show us and our lifestyle as it is"

"We've been together for two years and I think I've gained around 10kg during that time because we keep eating together!" said 28-year-old Max.

Reaction to the photographs have been huge, with the album receiving some 31,000 likes on Facebook.

This is only one of many pre-wedding photoshoots by Mr Nitigultanon, who is known for his creative ideas.

Pre-wedding photoshoots are especially common in Asia, with some even travelling overseas in order to capture the perfect moment.

"We just expected our friends and family to like the photos," said Max.

"Many other albums look cute or beautiful, but ours just shows us and our lifestyle as it is."

Reporting by the BBC's Yvette Tan.