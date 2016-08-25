Myanmar earthquake: Images from Bagan historic sites

Image copyright AFP Image caption The 6.8-magnitude earthquake damaged dozens of ancient structures

A 6.8-magnitude earthquake in central Myanmar on Wednesday killed four people and damaged dozens of ancient structures dotting the plains of Bagan.

President Htin Kyaw visited the area on Thursday to see the damage and discuss how to repair it with local officials.

Bagan's spectacular plain has more than 2,200 pagodas, temples, monasteries and other structures on it, most left over from the city's heyday between the 11th and 13th Centuries, when it was the capital of the regions that went on to form modern Myanmar.

Image copyright EPA Image caption No-one in Bagan was killed in the quake, although four people died elsewhere

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The Sulamani temple was one of the most famous to be damaged

Image copyright AP Image caption Wednesday's was just the latest, and far from the most damaging, of hundreds of quakes to hit Bagan since its famous sites were built between the 10th and 14th centuries

Image copyright Reuters Image caption With many years of hasty - some critics say too hasty - restoration in the past, a lot of what fell was in fact more recent material

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Bagan is one of Asia's most famous historic sites and is the centrepiece of Myanmar's fast-growing tourism industry

Image copyright AP Image caption Military personnel were drafted in to clean up

Image copyright Reuters Image caption After the quake, some tourists still took pictures of the sights, but from a safe distance

Image caption Thousands of structures dot the plains of Bagan, which was once the capital of the Kingdom of Pagan - an early version of what is now Myanmar