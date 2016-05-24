Myanmar 'penis tattoo' poet found guilty of online defamation

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The BBC’s Jonah Fisher spoke to Maung Saungkha ahead of the verdict

A Burmese man has been sentenced to six months in prison after writing a poem about having the former President Thein Sein's image tattooed on his penis.

Maung Saungkha, 24, was charged with online defamation for posting the short fictional poem on Facebook.

He will be released as he has already been held for more than six months.

The incident is the latest in a series of prosecutions in Myanmar, also known as Burma, for comments made by citizens on social media.

Last year, a woman was jailed for six months for mocking the country's army chief on Facebook.