Image copyright KCNA Image caption Yo-jong in a 2015 picture of her brother touring a military unit

North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un has strengthened his sister's role in the country by promoting Kim Yo-jong to the powerful politburo.

She was already influential as vice-director of the propaganda and agitation department and will be replacing her aunt as a member of the country's top decision-making body.

The 28-year-old is blacklisted by the US over alleged links to human rights abuses in North Korea.

Who is she?

Kim Yo-jong is the youngest daughter of late leader Kim Jong-il, and shares the same mother as Kim Jong-un and brother Kim Jong-chol, according to North Korea Leadership Watch, a website run by scholar Michael Madden.

Born in 1987, she is said to be very close to Mr Kim, who is four years older than her. The two of them lived and studied in Berne, Switzerland at the same time.

She is reportedly married to the son of Choe Ryong-hae, the powerful party secretary.

Image copyright EPA Image caption Kim Yo-jong (circled) has often appeared alongside her brother

What does she do?

Yo-jong's main job has been to protect her brother's image, taking up a key role in the party's propaganda department in 2014.

She is said to have managed all his public appearances, including his itineraries and logistics, as well as act as a political adviser.

She has sporadically been in the spotlight in recent years, appearing at the state funeral of her father in 2011 and the election of her brother in 2014, and occasionally seen trailing her brother in state media pictures.

In October 2015 she was rumoured to have been sacked from the propaganda department by Mr Kim for doing a poor job.

But a top job in the leadership is thought to have been carved out for her as early as 2008, when major succession planning was conducted following Kim Jong-il's deterioration in health.

She was even speculated to be a possible, though unlikely, candidate to take over from her brother when Jong-un disappeared from public view for a prolonged period in 2014.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Yo-jong was seen trailing Jong-un at his election in 2014

When Ms Kim was given a key post at the country's rare ruling party congress in 2016, it was widely expected that she would soon take up an important role in the country's core leadership.

What is she like?

Yo-jong has been described as having a sweet, good-natured disposition, with a bit of a tomboy streak in her, Mr Madden told the BBC.

But reports say she also has had a sheltered upbringing, and other members of the Kim family have not interacted with her much.

School officials in Switzerland have said she was over-protected by the coterie of guards and caretakers - she once reportedly had a mild cold and was immediately pulled from school and taken to the hospital.

That upbringing will be tested as she now assumes a bigger role in the running of the country.