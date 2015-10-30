Myanmar election: Opposition MP attacked at rally

Image copyright EPA Image caption Candidate Naing Ngan Lin was taken to hospital with head and hand injuries

An opposition MP in Myanmar is recovering after being attacked by men wielding knives and swords at a campaign rally.

The attack comes just over a week before a historic election in Myanmar (also known as Burma).

National League for Democracy (NLD) MP Naing Ngan Lin was rushed to hospital with head and hand injuries, but the party said his life was not in danger.

The attackers were detained by police, who said the motive was not clear.

Witnesses told the BBC's Jonah Fisher that several men, some armed with swords, interrupted the opposition rally in Thaketa township on Thursday.

"We have no idea what are the motives for the attack and who is behind it. It's important to take effective legal action after investigation," said NLD spokesman Nyan Win told Reuters.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Aung San Suu Kyi cannot become president due to a provision in the military-drafted constitution

The violence comes ten days before Myanmar's election and three days before NLD leader Aung San Suu Kyi is due to hold a large rally, also in Yangon.

The poll on 8 November will be the country's first openly contested general election in 25 years. The NLD is expected to win the most seats.

Public threats had been made before the rally warning the opposition to cancel, but they were ignored.