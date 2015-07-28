Myanmar police seize '$100m worth of methamphetamines'

Image copyright AP Image caption In June authorities in Myanmar staged a bonfire of seized nacrotics

Police in the city of Yangon in Myanmar have seized methamphetamine tablets with an estimated value of more than $100m (£64m) in an abandoned truck.

Police told state media that they had found almost 27 million tablets after inspecting the vehicle.

Myanmar, also known as Burma, has long been notorious for opium production, but in recent years production of synthetic drugs there has risen.

Methamphetamine use has seen a sharp rise in the region in recent years.

Police said the tablets seized had a street value of around $4 each.

Sunday's find was "the biggest stimulant tablet seizure during this government", an unnamed police officer at the anti-drug trafficking department told AFP.

Last month the government set fire to seized drugs worth hundreds of millions of dollars to mark the UN's International Day against Drug Abuse.

Myanmar is the world's second-largest producer of opium after Afghanistan, with production concentrated in its northern Kachin and Shan regions.