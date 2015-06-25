Image copyright AP Image caption The protesters said they would come down once they had got their message out

Four environmental protesters breached security at New Zealand's parliament building, by climbing up to the roof and sitting on a ledge.

The Greenpeace activists hung a banner to protest against what they say is the government's failure to act on renewable energy and climate change.

They have secured themselves with climbing ropes and harnesses.

A review of security procedures has been ordered but authorities said the protesters must climb down themselves.

The protest began at dawn when the four climbed to the ledge above the main entrance with the banner and solar panels.

'Before it gets too cold'

Speaking from a mobile phone, Greenpeace activist Johno Smith told the Associated Press that they were experienced climbers and would come down Thursday afternoon once they had got their message out and "before it gets too cold".

"We need to take clean-energy action," he said. "Our society is based around fossil fuels."

David Stevenson, the general manager of Parliamentary Service, said he had ordered a full review of security procedures as a result of the breach.

"Trespassing in or on the buildings is totally inappropriate, regardless of the motivations of those involved," he said in a statement quoted by the AP news agency.

"We are therefore taking this incident very seriously and will be looking for any lessons we can draw from it," he said.