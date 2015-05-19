Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption The explosion hit close to several government buildings and the Serena Hotel

At least four people have died after a large explosion struck close to government buildings in the centre of Afghanistan's capital, Kabul.

The blast occurred as government workers were about to leave work.

It struck close to two government buildings, the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Mines, as well as the Serena Hotel - the target of a large attack in 2014.

The Taliban has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Reuters news agency said the blast was felt several kilometres away.

A government spokesman told Reuters that a car packed with explosives was detonated as workers were leaving.

The AP news agency said the Ministry of Justice building was damaged in the attack, and that a number of people had been taken to hospital.

The site of the explosion is also close to the Ministry of Finance, the Central Bank of Afghanistan and to a road leading to the presidential palace.

Soon after the explosion, the Taliban said it was responsible, and vowed to carry out more attacks against judges and prosecutors.

Tuesday's blast was the third time workers with Afghanistan's Ministry of Justice have been targeted in the last two weeks.

In early May, a shuttle bus carrying employees of the attorney general's office was blown up, killing one person and injuring 13 more.