South Korea Direct
Giving it all up for a start-up
The South Koreans taking on the global giants at their own game.
- 2 June 2015
- From the section Business
Video 2:30
The robot competing for a $2m prize
The South Korean robot that can drive a car, operate a hand drill and turn off a gas valve with little human assistance
- 3 June 2015
- From the section Technology
Life at the world's largest shipyard
How South Korea has become a global leader in shipbuilding.
- 30 May 2015
- From the section Asia
Video 5:03
Click
- 29 May 2015
- From the section Technology
The Travel Show
- 28 May 2015
Image gallery
Fish, fruit and veg in S Korea's markets
- 26 May 2015
- From the section Asia
Working lives in South Korea
- 22 May 2015
- From the section Asia
Video 1:08
The soldier
- 22 May 2015
- From the section Asia
Video 1:08
The chicken seller
- 22 May 2015
- From the section Asia
South Korea profile
- 1 May 2018
- From the section Asia
