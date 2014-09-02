Myanmar beauty queen 'wants apology in return for crown'

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption May Myat No: "I was put under duress to undergo head-to-toe plastic surgery"

The Burmese beauty queen who was stripped of her title last week is refusing to give back her crown to South Korean pageant organisers.

In an emotional press conference, May Myat Noe said she would only hand back her $100,000 (£60,300) crown after she received an apology from organisers.

Ms May won the Miss Asia Pacific World 2014 competition which was held in Seoul in May.

Last week organisers accused her of being ungrateful and dishonest.

Ms May is Myanmar's first ever international beauty queen, says the BBC's Jonah Fisher in Yangon.

Image copyright AP Image caption Ms May was accused of running off with the crown, a claim she has denied

She told reporters she was forced to lie about her age and organisers had demanded that she have "head-to-toe" plastic surgery.

She also denied claims that she had run off with the crown, saying she had boarded the plane for Myanmar without realising she had been dethroned.

Organisers had claimed she had "lied" to them and did not show them respect, but did not give further details.

It later emerged that there was a disagreement between Ms May's mother and the organisers over how Ms May would be managed.

Our correspondent says that the South Korean organisers are now planning to sue Ms May, and may get the police involved to try and retrieve the tiara.