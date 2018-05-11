Anwar Ibrahim: Malaysia's jailed leader-in-waiting

Image copyright AFP Image caption Anwar Ibrahim has been a central figure in Malaysia politics for decades

Anwar Ibrahim is an imprisoned former political leader on the cusp of being freed - and may make a return to public life.

The controversial figure was jailed on widely criticised charges of sodomy and corruption after a bitter feud with his government.

But the 70-year-old is expected to receive a full pardon, initiated by the new prime minister under whom he first sent him to prison - Mahathir Mohamad.

It is a move which would have been unimaginable just a few years ago and one of many surprising twists in Anwar's long and hard-fought political career.

Quick ascent

Anwar first made his name as a student leader of a youth Islamic organisation, founding Malaysia's Islamic youth movement, ABIM.

He surprised many by joining Malaysia's dominant party, United Malays National Organisation (UMNO), in 1982 but it proved to be a canny political move - he enjoyed a quick ascent up the political ladder and held multiple ministerial posts.

In 1993 he became Mr Mahathir's deputy and was widely expected to succeed him, but tensions grew between the two men, particularly over issues like corruption and the economy.

Anwar has called the charges against him a political smear campaign

In September 1998, Anwar was sacked and led public protests against Mr Mahathir. He was arrested and eventually charged with sodomy and corruption.

The trial which followed led to a six-year jail term for corruption and sparked further huge street protests.

In 2000 he was found guilty of sodomy with his wife's driver and jailed for a further nine years, to be served concurrently with his other sentence.

While homosexual acts are illegal in Malaysia, very few people are ever prosecuted. Anwar has always maintained the charges were part of a political smear campaign to stop him being a political threat to Mr Mahathir.

In late 2004 Malaysia's Supreme Court overturned the sodomy conviction, freeing him from jail.

'Shared policy'

Upon his release, he emerged as the de facto head of a newly invigorated opposition that registered a strong showing in the 2008 elections.

Over the years Anwar's supporters remained fiercely loyal and fought for his release

The opposition gained more than a third of parliamentary seats and control of five states, partly due to public discontent over corruption and discrimination issues.

But claims of sodomy were again made against Anwar in 2008, in what he said was another attempt by the government to sideline him.

A High Court eventually cleared Anwar of the charges in January 2012, citing a lack of evidence.

In the 2013 general election, Anwar led the opposition into what was seen as the most hotly contested election to date.

The three-party opposition comprised Anwar's multi-racial party, a secular Chinese-majority party and a conservative party of Muslim Malays.

They didn't win, but the ballot delivered the worst ever showing for Barisan Nasional.

Back to jail

But his political comeback was short-lived. Anwar's 2004 acquittal was itself overturned a year later - as he was preparing to fight a state election he seemed likely to win - and he was sent back to jail.

In a shock turn of events earlier this year, his former nemesis Mr Mahathir announced he was going to be running for the top office again. He said he was sick of the corruption allegations plaguing the incumbent, his former protégé Najib Razak.

And rather bizarrely, that paved the way for Anwar's return to public life.

Anwar has remained popular with opposition supporters and Mr Mahathir won the 2018 election - as head of the Pakatan Harapan - partly on his pledge to free him from prison.

The prime minister also indicated he would hand power to Anwar within a few years.

On his first day in office, Mr Mahathir said the king, who has the power to pardon Anwar, had agreed to do so "immediately".

But it could yet take some time for Anwar to take the job many thought he was destined for two decades ago.