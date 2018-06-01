Africa

Africa's week in pictures: 24-31 May 2018

  • 1 June 2018

A selection of the best photos from across Africa and of Africans elsewhere in the world this week.

French President Emmanuel Macron (L) meets with Mamoudou Gassama, 22, from Mali, at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, May 28, 2018. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption A Malian was at the centre of one of the week's biggest stories. Mamoudou Gassama scaled a building to rescue a child - his heroism earning him an invite to meet the French president on Monday.
A Muslim worshipper sits in the courtyard of a mosque in Mopti, Central Mali, during a visit by the United Nations General Secretary on May 30, 2018 Image copyright AFP
Image caption In Mali on Wednesday, a man is pictured sitting in a mosque in Mopti during a visit by UN chief Antonio Guterres.
People watch the the UEFA Champions League final football match, between Real Madrid and Liverpool, at a coffee shop in the Egyptian capital Cairo on May 26, 2018 Image copyright AFP
Image caption In Cairo, Egyptians cheer on a different hero on Saturday: Mo Salah as he played for Liverpool in the Uefa Champions League Final.
Shifa Amankwah-Gabbey, 12, of Accra, Ghana, participates in the 91st Scripps National Spelling Bee at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center May 30, 2018 in National Harbor, Maryland. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Over in the US on Wednesday, Ghanaian Shifa Amankwah-Gabbey, 12, searches for her own slice of glory at the 91st Scripps National Spelling Bee.
A Runner Mask, 'Mabu' from the Wum people, Cameroon, 1930s (estimate £5500 - 7,500) stands during a press preview at Summers Place Auctions on May 30, 2018 in Billingshurst, England Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption On the same day, a 1930s "runner mask", or "Mabu", made by the Wum people in Cameroon, goes on display ahead of an auction in England.
A Muslim faithful prays after eating his iftar (breaking fast) meal during the holy month of Ramadan at the Sheikh Dafallah Mosque in Oumdrman, Khartoum, Sudan May 28, 2018 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Three days earlier, a man is pictured praying after breaking his Ramadan fast at the Sheikh Dafallah Mosque in the Sudanese capital Khartoum.
Volunteer clean the drainage during the community cleanup event supported by UN Environment at Kibera slum in Naiorbi, Kenya, on Africa day which commemorates the founding of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU now the AU), on May 25, 2018 Image copyright AFP
Image caption On Friday, community spirit sees volunteers help clear up Kibera slum, in the Kenyan capital Nairobi.
A prospective voter checks her voter registration details with ZEC officials on May 29 2018 at an inspection centre in Harare, ahead of Zimbabwe harmonised 2018 general election, expected for July. Image copyright AFP
Image caption In Zimbabwe, thoughts are turning to the election, due on 31 July. On Tuesday, this prospective voter checks her registration details.
Opposition MPs and their supporters gather on the May 13 Square on Antananarivo on May 26, 2018, to demand the resignation of Madagascar"s President Hery Rajaonarimampianina. Image copyright AFP
Image caption In Madagascar, leadership is on people's mind: these opposition supporters are out in force on Saturday to demand the president's resignation.
A rickshaw puller gestures as hundreds of people dressed in traditional attire in Durban take part on May 26, 2018 in a street carnival festival celebrating Africa Month Image copyright AFP
Image caption On the same day across the water in South Africa's city of Durban, it is all about celebrating the continent in a street carnival marking Africa Month.

Pictures from AFP, Getty Images and Reuters.

