Africa

Africa's week in pictures: 17-24 May 2018

  • 25 May 2018

A selection of the best photos from across Africa and of Africans elsewhere in the world this week.

An Egyptian dancer performs the Tanoura during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at el-Ghuri culture Palace in Cairo on May 22, 2018. Image copyright AFP
Image caption Wearing a multi-coloured skirt typically used in the dance, an Egyptian performs the Tanoura at el-Ghuri Culture Palace in Cairo...
Egyptian dancers perform the Tanoura during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at el-Ghuri culture Palace in Cairo on May 22, 2018. Image copyright AFP
Image caption The dance, which incorporates the Sufi technique of whirling, is popular across the Middle East.
Members of the group "Chouyoukh Salatin Tarab" from Syria perform during the Festival de La Medina at the Municipal Theater in Tunis, Tunisia, 22 May 2018. Image copyright EPA
Image caption While a Syrian group performs during the Festival de La Medina in Tunisia's capital Tunis.
Royal Seat of the Kingdom of Dahomey from the early 19th century is pictured, on June 18, 2018 at the Quai Branly Museum-Jacques Chirac in Paris. - Benin is demanding restitution of its national treasures that had been taken from the former French colony Dahomey (current Benin) to France and currently are on display at Quai Branly, a museum featuring the indigenous art and cultures of Africa. Image copyright AFP
Image caption The royal seat of the Kingdom of Dahomey in what is present-day Benin is seen at a museum in France's capital Paris. Benin is demanding the return of treasures taken during colonial rule.
A vendor holds a turtle head on display with other cuts of bush meat at a market in Mbandaka on May 22, 2018, in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption In Mbandaka city in the Democratic Republic of Congo, a vendor holds some bush meat in a market. The city has been hit by Ebola, which can be spread when people eat wild animals.
Yvonne Oduor, Gay and Lesbian Coalition of Kenya operations officer, poses after the UN GLOBE event celebrating first time on the International Day against Homophobia and Transphobia (IDAHOT), on May 17, 2018, at United Nations Office in Nairobi, Kenya Image copyright AFP
Image caption Gay rights campaigner Yvonne Oduor poses with a flag at the offices of the UN in Kenya's capital Nairobi.
A supporter of Senegal's football team poses with the national flag in Dakar on May 17, 2018, during the announcement of squad members ahead of the forthcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia Image copyright AFP
Image caption This Senegalese football fan waves the national flag as he waits for the squad for the World Cup in Russia to be announced.
Joseph Afrane, from Ghana, poses for a photograph after arriving in Windsor, Britain, May 17, 2018. "I"m here for the big day, to congratulate them. They support the Commonwealth," said Joseph. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption While Ghanaian Joseph Afrane poses for a photograph after arriving in Windsor in the UK for the royal wedding...
A model presents a wedding dress creation before a TV broadcast of Britain"s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle"s royal wedding at the Windsor Golf Hotel and Country Club in Nairobi, Kenya May 19, 2018 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption In Kenya's capital, Nairobi, a model presents a wedding dress at the Windsor Golf Hotel and Country Club...
A South African girl and baby watch a live broadcast of the British Royal Wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on free national television in a shack in the informal shack settlement of Masiphumelele in Cape Town, South Africa, 19 May 2018 Image copyright EPA
Image caption While this South African girl saw Meghan Markle and Prince Harry marry on national television from a shack in Cape Town.
A man reads the book "Adieri la prisonniere" (Adieri the prisoner) by Ivorian writer Epiphane Zoro Bi in Abidjan on May 15, 2018. Written by Ivorian judge Epiphane Zoro Bi, this book tells the story of Ituri, a northeastern province of the DRC, where since 1999 clashes between Hemas pastors and Lendu farmers have led to the death of more than 60,000 people and have displaced 600,000 Image copyright AFP
Image caption A man reads a book by Ivorian writer Epiphane Zoro Bi. It tells the story of the Democratic Republic of Congo's Ituri region, where more than 60,000 people have died in fighting over the last decade.
A resident evacuates furniture after rain water flooded his home in Mogadishu, Somalia May 21, 2018 Image copyright AFP
Image caption In Somalia's capital, Mogadishu, a resident tries to rescue furniture after heavy rains flooded homes...
A donkey pulls a cart as they wade through a flooded street in Hamerweyne district of Mogadishu, Somalia May 20, 2018 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption While this man uses his donkey cart to wade through the flooded streets.
An Egyptian boy jumps into the water to cool off in hot and humid weather during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan in Cairo, Egypt May 23, 2018. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Back in Cairo, a boy jumps into the water to cool off because of the hot and humid weather.
People kneel to pray for victims of violent attacks across the country at Ikeja St Leo Catholic Church, Ikeja in Lagos, on May 22, 2018. Image copyright AFP
Image caption In Nigeria's main city, Lagos, people kneel to pray for victims of attacks across the country, including the killing of priests.
Tanzanian model Miriam Odemba arrives on May 18, 2018 for the screening of the film 'The Wild Pear Tree (Ahlat Agaci)' at the 71st edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France. Image copyright AFP
Image caption While Tanzanian model Miriam Odemba attends the screening of The Wild Pear Tree at the Cannes Film Festival in southern France.

Pictures from AFP, Getty Images, Reuters and EPA

