Africa

Africa's week in pictures: 4 May - 10 May 2018

  • 11 May 2018

A selection of the best photos from across Africa and of Africans elsewhere in the world this week.

Libyan dressed in traditional costumes attend a military parade in the eastern city of Benghazi on May 7, 2018, during which Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar announced a military offensive to take from "terrorists" the city of Derna, the only part of eastern Libya outside his forces" control. Image copyright AFP
Image caption Men dressed in traditional Libyan costumes attend a military parade in the eastern city of Benghazi.
A model presents a creation by designer Yemi Shoyemi during the Lagos Bridal Fashion Week in Lagos on May 4, 2018 Image copyright AFP
Image caption A model presents a creation by Nigerian designer Yemi Shoyemi during a bridal fashion week in Nigeria's main city, Lagos...
A groom dances at his traditional wedding at the Ikeja marriage registry in Lagos, Nigeria, May 5, 2018. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption While a groom dances at his wedding in the same city...
Women wearing traditional attires attend a traditional wedding at Ikeja marriage registry in Lagos, Nigeria, May 5, 2018 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Dressed in their finest outfits, these women also join in the wedding celebrations...
Employess of La Viva Bridal Concepts present wedding dresses during the Lagos Bridal Fashion Week in Lagos on May 4, 2018. Image copyright AFP
Image caption While back at the bridal fashion week, mannequins are dressed in traditional white gowns.
Kenyan actress Sheila Munyiva (L) and Kenyan actress Samantha Mugatsia pose on May 9, 2018 during a photocall for the film "Rafiki" during the 71st edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France Image copyright AFP
Image caption Kenyan actresses Sheila Munyiva (L) and Samantha Mugatsia during a photocall for Rafiki at the Cannes Film Festival. The Kenyan film has been banned in Kenya because of its lesbian storyline.
A man looks at artworks by Banele Khoza from Swaziland on exhibit at the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa (Zeitz MOCAA) at the V^A Waterfront in Cape Town, South Africa, 09 May 2018. This new exhibition in the Curatorial Lab of the Zeitz MOCAA in partnership with the Consulate General of the Netherlands investigates the lack of representation and current oppression of the LGBT community in Africa. Image copyright EPA
Image caption In South Africa's coastal city of Cape Town, artist Banele Khoza's works are displayed at an exhibition which focuses on the "oppression" of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people.
A view of images on display at the "DocuFest Africa" exhibition which opened this week at the FotoZa Gallery in Johannesburg, South Africa, 07 May 2018. The body of work is from the Tiso Blackstar Group Collection, as well as photographers including Paul Weinberg, Gille De Vlieg, Eric Miller and David Larsen and includes images from the 1950s to the 1980s depicting the high of the Apartheid rule of the all white nationalist government. Image copyright EPA
Image caption While in the commercial capital Johannesburg, a photography exhibition depicts life under the racist system of apartheid, which ended in 1994.
A handout picture released by Egypt"s Antiquities Ministry on May 8, 2018, shows a fresco found in the ancient tomb of an army general named Iwrhya, discovered by archeologists in Saqqara, 25 kilometres south of the Egyptian capital Cairo. According to the ministry, Iwrhya"s career started during the reign of pharaoh Seti I, and continued into the reign of pharaoh Ramesses II. Image copyright AFP
Image caption A fresco is found in the tomb of army general Iwrhya in the ancient Egyptian burial ground of Saqqara. Iwrhya served in the military during the reigns of pharaoh Seti I and Ramesses II.
Russian dancers perform for an audience at El Ain El Sokhna Resorts in Suez, east of Cairo, Egypt May 7, 2018. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption While Russian dancers perform at a resort in Suez...
Belly dancer Julia Anderson of Britain performs for an audience at El Ain El Sokhna Resorts in Suez, east of Cairo, Egypt May 7, 2018. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption As does British belly dancer Julia Anderson. Increasingly foreigners are dominating the Egyptian traditional art of belly dancing.
A man smokes marijuana out of a bottle-neck pipe, joining about 1500 people as they protest in front of the South African Parliament, to call for the complete legalisation of Cannabis or Marijuana in South Africa, on May 5, 2018, in Cape Town Image copyright AFP
Image caption Back in Cape Town, a man smokes cannabis out of a bottle-neck pipe in a protest to demand its complete legislation.

Pictures from AFP, Getty Images, Reuters and EPA

Related Topics

Around the BBC