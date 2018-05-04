A selection of the best photos from across Africa and of Africans elsewhere in the world this week.

Image copyright EPA Image caption Members of South Africa's trade union federation take a break from their May Day march to push for better wages to pose with statues in Cape Town...

Image copyright AFP Image caption On the same day, performers entertain audiences at the official celebrations in the capital, Nairobi.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Members of the Sudanese guard of honour stand to attention as they wait for the arrival of the Ethiopian prime minister in Khartoum.

Image copyright EPA Image caption A woman makes clay pots during the opening ceremony of a tourism fair in Ivory Coast's main city of Abidjan.

Image copyright EPA Image caption In Zimbabwe, a group of acrobats performs for a captive audience during the annual Harare International Festival of the Arts (Hifa)...

Image copyright EPA Image caption The annual festival showcases the best local, regional and international arts and culture with performances of theatre, dance, music, circus, fashion and visual arts.

Image copyright EPA Image caption "Burners" have fun on a huge photographic frame used to take selfies during the annual Afrikaburn Festival held in the Tankwa Karoo, Calvinia, South Africa.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Malawi's former President Joyce Banda poses for a picture at the Chileka International Airport in Blantyre, after returning home from a self-imposed exile.

Image copyright AFP Image caption A stern look from a Cameroonian soldier preparing to leave for a night patrol on the outskirts of Buea town in the troubled South-West region...

Image copyright AFP Image caption The soldiers are battling several small armed groups demanding the independence of the two English-speaking regions of Cameroon, bordering Nigeria.

Image copyright AFP Image caption In Tunisia, a man rides his bicycle leisurely past graffiti in the resort island of Djerba...

Image copyright AFP Image caption The pace is a bit faster in Morocco but a cyclist takes time to wave at a woman as he competes in the 600 km (372 miles) Titan Desert mountain bike race.

Image copyright AFP Image caption A waiter carries hot coals for customers' waterpipes (shisha) at a cafe in downtown Cairo with a mural seen painted in the background (R) depicting the smiling face of Liverpool's Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah.

Pictures from AFP, Getty Images, Reuters and EPA