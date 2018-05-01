Image copyright ETV/Facebook Image caption The referee was punched by a team coach, who has since been fired

A referee has been attacked by players after making a controversial decision in Ethiopia's football premier league.

The military team Defence and Welwalo Adigrat University were drawing 1-1 when the referee ruled the ball crossed the line and gave a goal to Defence.

Welwalo Adigrat players then chased him down, and he was punched to the ground by one of their coaches.

The coach has been fired, and the Ethiopian Football Federation has suspended all games in the league.

A video posted online by state broadcaster ETV shows the referee attempting to defend himself with a corner flag.

There have been several instances of violence in the Ethiopian game recently, and this latest incident triggered the ban on games.

Federation officials will meet the league's 16 teams on Thursday.

