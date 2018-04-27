A selection of the best photos from across Africa and of Africans elsewhere in the world this week.

Image copyright EPA Image caption A penguin shows attitude on Boulders Beach in Cape Town in South Africa.

Image copyright EPA Image caption This man is at the Afrikaburn festival, which sees the construction of a temporary town in the Karoo, a semi-desert region in South Africa...

Image copyright EPA Image caption Some 13,000 people attended the annual festival, including this man in a mask made out of bones...

Image copyright EPA Image caption It is a festival of radical self-expression, where there is no money, mobile phone reception or commercial goods.

Image copyright EPA Image caption This man is in a different mood, as he marches in Cape Town to demand a higher minimum wage than the proposed $1.60 (£1.15) per hour.

Image copyright Taiwan presidential office Image caption Dressed in the colours of the national flag, Swazis perform at celebrations to mark 50 years of independence, and King Mswati III's 50th birthday...

Image copyright Taiwan presidential office Image caption These young women, wearing cloths with the Swazi shield printed on them, also took part in the celebrations...

Image copyright Taiwan presidential office Image caption King Mswati III cut a cake, while his special guest, Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, was among those who looked on.

Image copyright AFP Image caption These women place roses at a memorial site in Uganda to commemorate the 24th anniversary of the Rwandan genocide.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Meroitic pyramids are seen at the archaeological site Bajarawiya, a World Heritage site in Sudan...

Image copyright AFP Image caption Artefacts have been found in King Khalmani's burial chamber in a pyramid. He ruled the Meroitic kingdom from 207 BC to 186 BC.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Children draw a zebra with spray paint on a wall in a slum in Kenya's capital, Nairobi, as part of an initiative to promote human and animal rights.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption In Egypt's Alexandria city, a craftsman smokes shisha next to a horse-drawn carriage which he is working on.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption In Tunisia's Grombalia city, a woman bakes bread in a traditional mud oven.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Ivorian dancer and singer Dobet "Valerie" Gnahore entertains a crowd at a music festival in the main city, Abidjan.

Pictures from AFP, Getty Images, Reuters and EPA