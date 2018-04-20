Africa

Africa's week in pictures: 13-19 April 2018

  • 20 April 2018

A selection of the best photos from across Africa and of Africans elsewhere in the world this week.

Ivorians take part in a parade on the last day of the 38th Popo Carnival in Bonoua, 60km south of Abidjan, Ivory Coast, 14 April 2018. The carnival of Bonoua is the Ivoirians version of Mardi Gras running for a week. Derived from at first a celebration of the cultural heritage of the Aboure people, the Popo Carnival involves gastronomic competitions, Miss pageants, sports days, a festival of traditional dances and reflection workshops on Popo museum amongst other activities. Image copyright EPA
Image caption Revellers at the annual Popo Carnival in south-eastern Ivory Coast dress in a variety of costumes on Saturday...
Men from the ethnic southeastern Aboure people, dressed up as women, pose for a photograph during the 38th Edition of the POPO Carnival of Bonoua, 50 kms east of Abidjan, an annual festival held by the Aboure people on April 14, 2018. Image copyright AFP
Image caption ...and many of the men dress as women during the festivities.
Men from the ethnic southeastern Aboure people, dressed up as a bride and groom, pose for a photograph during the 38th Edition of the POPO Carnival of Bonoua, 50 kms east of Abidjan, an annual festival held by the Aboure people on April 14, 2018. Image copyright AFP
Image caption These two men dressed as bride and groom...
Image caption While others used face paint and other objects to adorn themselves.
Men's elite runner Ethiopia's Kenenisa Bekele poses during a photocall for the London marathon by Tower Bridge in central London on April 19, 2018. Image copyright AFP
Image caption Eliud Kipchoge, one of the favourites for the London Marathon, poses at a photocall ahead of the 2018 race on Thursday.
A street sign indicating a street named after the country of Togo is seen in front of a mural of a nursing rhinoceros on April 14, 2018 in Berlin, Germany. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Berlin's "Togo street" is pictured on Saturday after local politicians agreed to rename streets linked to atrocities Germany committed when a colonial power in Africa.
Young Somali refugee women look at a smartphone as they stand together at Dadaab refugee complex, in the north-east of Kenya, on April 16, 2018. The Dadaab refugee complex which has some 235269 refugees and asylum seekers in four camps about 80kms from the Somali-Kenyan border was established in 1991, according to UNHCR camp population statistics in January 2018. Image copyright AFP
Image caption On Monday, a group of young Somali women talk and joke together in Kenya's Dadaab refugee camp.
A man runs holding mace, the symbol of authority of the Upper Legislative Chamber, seized at the chamber in Abuja, on April 18, 2018. The ceremonial mace of Nigeria's upper chamber of parliament was stolen Senate leaders said, condemning the theft as an 'act of treason'. Image copyright AFP
Image caption While on Wednesday, intruders stole the ceremonial mace from Nigeria's Senate. The item was recovered the next day under a flyover in the capital, Abuja.
Mourners sing and dance during the official funeral ceremony of late Anti-apartheid icon Winnie Madizikela-Mandela at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto on April 14, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa. South Africa will lay to rest anti-apartheid icon and Nelson Mandela's former wife Winnie Mandela with full state honours at a stadium funeral in Soweto on April 14. The ceremony will conclude 10 days of national mourning during which time thousands of South Africans have paid tribute to the 'Mother of the Nation' at her Soweto home and elsewhere. Image copyright AFP
Image caption Tens of thousands of people attended Winnie Madizikela-Mandela's funeral on Saturday...
Mourners with raised clinched fists stand watching from the stands of the full 37,500-seater Orlando Stadium, in the township of Soweto, the funeral of the late anti-apartheid champion Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, concluding 10 days of national mourning on April 14, 2018, in Johannesburg. South Africans turned out in their thousands to bid final goodbyes to anti-apartheid icon and Nelson Mandela's former wife who was laid to rest with full state honours. Winnie Mandela, who died in Johannesburg aged 81 on April 2 after a long illness, has been celebrated for helping keep Nelson Mandela's dream of a non-racial South Africa alive while he was behind bars for 27 years. Image copyright AFP
Image caption It was held at a stadium in Soweto close to where the late anti-apartheid campaigner lived...
A woman raises her fist during the funeral for Winnie Mandela held at the Orland Stadium on April 14, 2018, in Soweto, South Africa. The former wife of the late South African President Nelson Mandela, anti-apartheid campaigner Winnie Mandela, passed away on April 2, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Orlando Stadium reverberated as thousands sang liberation songs, paying tribute to the freedom fighter known to many simply as Mama Winnie...
Firebrand opposition politician Julius Malema, leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters, reacts as he speaks during the funeral of anti-apartheid champion Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, at the Orlando Stadium in the township of Soweto, concluding 10 days of national mourning on April 14, 2018, in Johannesburg. South Africans turned out in their thousands to bid final goodbyes to anti-apartheid icon and Nelson Mandela's former wife who was laid to rest with full state honours. Winnie Mandela, who died in Johannesburg aged 81 on April 2 after a long illness, has been celebrated for helping keep Nelson Mandela's dream of a non-racial South Africa alive while he was behind bars for 27 years. Image copyright AFP
British super model Naomi Campbell walks with members of the Mandela family during the funeral of anti-apartheid icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at the Orlando Stadium in the township of Soweto, concluding 10 days of national mourning on April 14, 2018, in Johannesburg. Image copyright AFP
Image caption Supermodel Naomi Campbell walked arm-in-arm with members of the Mandela family.
People display the portrait of Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa during Independence Day celebrations at the National Sports Stadium on April 18, 2018 in Harare. Zimbabwe on April 18 marked its first independence day without Robert Mugabe in power, with new leader Emmerson Mnangagwa vowing to hold 'credible' elections and turn around the southern African country's moribund economy. Image copyright AFP
Image caption In neighbouring Zimbabwe, children form a mosaic in President Emmerson Mnangagwa's likeness during Independence Day celebrations on Wednesday.

Pictures from AFP, Getty Images and EPA

