Africa's week in pictures: 6-12 April 2018

  • 13 April 2018

A selection of the best photos from across Africa and of Africans elsewhere in the world this week.

South African majorettes salute as they parade near the house of Winnie Mandela Soweto, Johannesburg, on April 8, 2018. Image copyright AFP
Image caption South African majorettes salute on Friday near the house of the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, who anti-apartheid campaigner who died on 2 April.
Two schoolgirls have a snack as two women wearing African National Congress (ANC) regalia pause at the Orlando stadium in Soweto, Johannesburg, on April 11, 2018. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption On Wednesday, people gather at Orlando Stadium in Soweto, for Ms Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's memorial...
An African National Congress (ANC) supporter at a memorial service for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg's Soweto township, South Africa, 11 April 2018. Image copyright REUTERS
Image caption Many of her admirers referred to her as "Mamma Winnie".
Clementine Meukeugni Noumbissi in the women's 90kg weightlifting final at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games on April 9, 2018. Image copyright AFP
Image caption Cameroon's Clementine Meukeugni Noumbissi rejoices on Monday on her way to getting bronze in the women's 90kg weightlifting event at the Commonwealth Games in Australia...
Grace Legote competes in the clubs event of the rhythmic gymnastics individual all-around final during the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games at the Coomera Indoor Sports Centre on the Gold Coast on April 12, 2018 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption South Africa's Grace Legote contorts during the rhythmic gymnastics individual all-around final at the Games on Thursday. She was beaten to a medal by Cyprus, Canada and Malaysia...
Botswanas Isaac Makwala(C) reacts as he crosses the finish line to win the athletics men's 400m final during the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games at the Carrara Stadium on the Gold Coast on April 10, 2018. Image copyright AFP
Image caption Botswana's Isaac Makwala wins the men's 400m race on Tuesday, and is pretty happy about it.
Competitors take part in Stage 3 of the 33rd edition of the Marathon des Sables between Rich Mbirika and Nord El Maharch in the southern Moroccan Sahara desert on April 10, 2018. Image copyright AFP
Image caption On the same day in Morocco, it was less of a sprint for those taking part in the six-day Marathon des Sables through the Sahara.
A young gold miner works in Makala gold mine camp near the town of Mongbwalu in Ituri province, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, April 7, 2018. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption A gold miner lifts a heavy load on Saturday in Mongbwalu in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo...
Girl with scar in a camp in Bunia, Ituri province, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, April 9, 2018. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption In the same area, a two-year-old injured by militiamen waits at camp for those forced from their homes. Witnesses say her mother was killed and her sister's arm chopped off during a village raid.
People gather for the rally of Ethiopia's new Prime Minister in Ambo, about 120km west of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on April 11, 2018. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Ethiopians wait patiently on Wednesday in the town of Ambo for the country's new Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed, to address them...
Men on horseback in Ambo in Ethiopia - Wednesday 11 April 2018 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Some of those attending the rally in the Oromiya region, a hotbed of recent anti-government protests, arrive on horseback.
Ethiopians hold candles as they attend prayers at the Holy Trinity Cathedral Orthodox church in Addis Ababa - Saturday 7 April 2018 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Orthodox Easter fell a week later than Easter marked by other Christian churches this year. Here Ethiopians in Addis Ababa attend prayers on Saturday.
A woman reacts next to UN soldiers as inhabitants of the mainly Muslim PK5 neighbourhood demonstrate in front of the headquarters of MINUSCA, the UN peacekeeping mission in the Central Africa Republic, in Bangui, on April 11, 2018. Image copyright AFP
Image caption A woman protests in the Central African Republic on Wednesday as demonstrators deposit 17 bodies in front of the UN mission, saying the dead were innocent civilians killed in clashes.
A woman rides a motorbike at Wurukum Market in Benue, Nigeria -Wednesday 11 April 2018 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption On the same day, a woman rides a motorbike through a market in the Nigeria city of Makurdi in Benue state.
Workers carry sand at the bank of Benue River in Benue, Nigeria - Wednesday 11 April 2018 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption And workers in the same state on Wednesday carry sand, used in construction, dug up from bed of the River Benue.

Pictures from AFP, Getty Images and Reuters

