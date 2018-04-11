Many people are feared to have died as a military plane crashed in Algeria, local media report.

Local sources have been quoted as saying the death toll could exceed 200.

TV news reports said 14 ambulances were at the scene and injured people were being transferred to hospital.

It happened on Wednesday morning at Boufarik military airport, an air force base near the capital, Algiers. Footage from the scene showed smoke coming off wreckage in a field.

Four years ago a plane carrying military personnel and family members crashed in Algeria, killing 77 people.