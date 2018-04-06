Africa

Africa's week in pictures: 30 March-5 April

  • 6 April 2018

A selection of the best photos from across Africa and of Africans elsewhere in the world this week.

A man lies on the ground carrying a crucifix during a dramatisation of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ to mark Good Friday, heralding the start of Easter celebrations, in Lagos on March 30, 2018. Image copyright AFP
Image caption A man lies on the ground during a dramatisation of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday in Nigeria's main city, Lagos...
A young girl is comforted as she cries during a dramatisation of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ to mark Good Friday, heralding the start of Easter celebrations, in Lagos on March 30, 2018 Image copyright AFP
Image caption A young girl is comforted as she cries during the dramatisation...
Worshipers pray during Easter prayers at a Legio Maria African Mission Church in Kibera slum in Nairobi Kenya, April 1, 2018. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption While this boy prays in a sombre mood in Kenya's capital, Nairobi.
Harun Karanja, the owner of Facebook Curio Shop, uses his mobile phone to access his Facebook account near the Rift Valley town of Mai Mahiu, Kenya March 28, 2018. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Harun Karanja, the owner of Facebook Curio Shop, uses his mobile phone to access his Facebook account in Kenya's Rift Valley region.
Men work in a construction site in Goma, the capital of North Kivu, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, April 4, 2018. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption A man works on a construction site in Goma, the main city in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo...
Men work in a construction site in Goma, the capital of North Kivu, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, April 4, 2018 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption While others work on wooden scaffolding.
A black and white photograph of the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela is surrounded by the South African and African National Congress (ANC) flags on a pole at the Old Durban Prison's Human Rights wall as South Africans gather to pay respect to the late high-profile anti-apartheid activist during a candle vigil in Durban on April 2, 2018. Image copyright AFP
Image caption In South Africa's coastal city of Durban on Monday, a photograph of veteran anti-apartheid campaigner Winnie Madikizela-Mandela is seen at a candle-lit vigil following her death at the age of 81...
Members of the ANC Women's League march to commemorate the late South African anti-apartheid campaigner Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, ex-wife of former South African president Nelson Mandela. in Soweto, Johannesburg, on April 4, 2018. Image copyright AFP
Image caption While these women sing in her honour in Soweto, where Mrs Madikizela-Mandela lived and which was at the coalface of the anti-apartheid struggle.
Honour guard members perform during the 43rd Annual Meeting of the Islamic Development Bank Group in Tunis, Tunisia April 4, 2018. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption While in Tunisia's capital Tunis, members of a guard of honour perform on Wednesday at the 43rd annual meeting of the Islamic Development Bank Group.
Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games - Opening ceremony - Carrara Stadium - Gold Coast, Australia - April 4, 2018 - Salome Nyirarukundo of Rwanda carries the national flag during the opening ceremony Image copyright Reuters
Image caption And in Australia on the same day, Salome Nyirarukundo of Rwanda carries the national flag during the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games.
dModels present creations by Mark Johnson uring the Accra Fashion Week, in Accra, Ghana, 31 March 2018. The Accra Fashion Week attracts top West African and African designers to showcase their creations from 29 March to 01 April Image copyright EPA
Image caption While on Friday a model presents a creation at Accra Fashion Week.
A woman casts her vote in a ballot box at the polling station in Freetown on March 31, 2018 during the second round of Sierra Leone's presidential election Image copyright AFP
Image caption On Saturday, a woman casts her vote during during the second round of Sierra Leone's presidential election...
People celebrate the victory of Julius Maada Bio as new president of Sierra Leone on April 4, 2018 in Freetown, Sierra Leone. Image copyright AFP
Image caption Wednesday's announcement that opposition candidate Julius Maada Bio's won led to celebrations by his in the capital, Freetown.

Pictures from AFP, Reuters, EPA and Getty Images.

