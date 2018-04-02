Winnie Mandela: Anti-apartheid campaigner's life in pictures

A look back at the life of the anti-apartheid campaigner, Winnie Mandela, who has died aged 81.

  • A file photo of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela addressing members of South Africa"s ruling party African National Congress (ANC) during a street party on June 04, 2010 AFP

    Winnie Madikizela Mandela was dubbed the "Mother of the Nation" for her anti-apartheid work.

  • ANC leader Nelson Mandela and wife Winnie raise fists upon his release from Victor Verster prison in Paarl on 11 February 1990 AFP

    She was a symbol of the anti-apartheid struggle with her then-husband, Nelson Mandela, for nearly three decades.

  • Winnie Mandela raises her fist in a black power salute after announcing that a massive pop concert will be held to mark the 70th birthday of her husband in 1988 Reuters

    She was also detained various times during the apartheid era.

  • Senator Edward Kennedy visits banned Winnie Mandela in Brandfort, South Africa, January 9, 1985. Reuters

    She met with international dignitaries - such as US Senator Edward Kennedy - to try to secure Mr Mandela's release from prison.

  • Black and white photo of Stompie Seipei Reuters

    She was accused of involvement in the killing of a 14-year-old township militant, Stompie Seipei (pictured) - allegations that she denied.

  • Nelson Mandela, with his then-wife Winnie, gives the famous clench-fist salute of the African National Congress to tens of thousands of fans who gathered to hear him at a concert in his honour at Wembley Stadium on 17 April 1990 PA

    Winnie and Nelson Mandela divorced in 1996, six years after he was freed.

  • Winnie Madikizela Mandela gestures to supporters at the 54th National Conference of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) in Johannesburg, South Africa December 16, 2017. Reuters

    Winnie Mandela became a senior politician after the ANC party took power, but often courted controversy.

  • Winnie Mandela and Caster Semenya talk to press during the Team SA Press Conference at the Holiday Inn on August 25, 2009 in Johannesburg, South Africa Getty Images

    She remained a prominent public figure - here supporting athlete Caster Semenya - even after Mr Mandela left office.

