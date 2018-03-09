Image copyright AFP Image caption Ameenah Gurib-Fakim became Mauritius's first elected female president in 2015

Mauritian President Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, Africa's only female head of state, is to quit over a financial row.

She has been accused of using a bank card provided by a charity to make personal purchases worth tens of thousands of dollars.

She is to step down after ceremonies to mark the 50th anniversary of the island's independence next week.

Denying wrongdoing, she said she had refunded all the money, Reuters news agency reports.

Ms Gurib-Fakim is a renowned scientist and in 2015 became the first woman to be appointed president of Mauritius.

"The president of the republic told me that she would resign from office and we agreed on the date of her departure," Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth told reporters without giving the chosen date.

"The interest of the country comes first, and I am proud of Mauritius's image as a model of living democracy in the world."

He added it would take place before parliament returned at the end of the month.

Opposition parties have said they will boycott the independence celebrations if the president remains in power.