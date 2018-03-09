Africa

Africa's week in pictures: 2-8 March 2018

  • 9 March 2018

A selection of the best photos from across Africa and of Africans elsewhere in the world this week.

Fans of Kenyan club Gor Mahia cheer on top of a matatu after their team played against during Tunisian club Esperance during the CAF Champions League first round match between Gor Mahia and Esperance Tunis, in Machakos, Kenya, 07 March 2018. Image copyright EPA
Image caption Fans of Kenyan club Gor Mahia go home in style after seeing their team play Tunisian club Esperance in the African Champions League on Wednesday. The teams drew 0-0.
Egypt's Al Ahly v Gabon"s CF Mounana - Cairo International Stadium, Cairo, Egypt - March 6, 2018 - An Egypt's Al Ahly fan shouts slogans against the Interior Ministry whilst running with a flare during the game. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption The previous day, this fan of Egypt's Al Ahly lit up the impressive Cairo International Stadium during his team's 4-0 victory against Gabon's Mounana.
Cameroonian (orange) and Senegalese (yellow) African migrants, split into two teams, take part in a football match at the Libyan Interior Ministry's illegal immigration shelter in Tajoura, Image copyright AFP
Image caption This match was held in a slightly less imposing arena - a detention centre for migrants in Libya. It pitted a team of Senegalese (in green) against Cameroonians (in orange).
A member of Kenyan acrobat group Kibera Messenger breathes fire during a performance for filming in Kibera, Nairobi, on March 7, 2018. Image copyright AFP
Image caption This member of Kenyan acrobat group Kibera Messenger breathes fire during a performance in Nairobi, on Wednesday.
Two young Dambe boxers fight during the Dambe Warriors Tournament held in Lagos on March 2, 2018. Dambe, a brutal style of fighting where one wrapped fist is a designated spear and the other a shield, is traditionally practised by Hausas in Nigeria"s north Image copyright AFP
Lupita Nyong'o attends the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Kenyan actress Lupita Nyong'o used golden thread to style her hair in a traditional Rwandan way during an Oscar party on Sunday.
Said, 43, removes snow with a shovel around his vehicle stuck in the snowy and twisty roads, 60km from Azilal city, central Morocco, 05 March 2018 (issued 07 March 2018). Azilal is a city in central Morocco, in the Atlas Mountains, Image copyright EPA
Image caption The unseasonably cold weather caused by the "Beast from the East" which hit Western Europe this week also saw snow fall in Morocco's Atlas Mountains.
Internally displaced Congolese return to the shore line of lake Albert after spending the night out in the lake for safety on March 05, 2018 in Tchomia. Displaced Congolese, fleeing inter-communal violence in the Ituri region of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, make their way to the Tchomia on the DRC side of Lake Albert in search of safety and boats to make the crossing to the safety of the refugee camps in Uganda Image copyright AFP
Image caption This family is one of thousands to have fled violence in eastern DR Congo, using boats to cross Lake Albert to reach Uganda.
Gold prospectors work in the Pampana river on March 5, 2018 near Mekeni, northern Sierra Leone. Down a dirt road that slopes off a bridge, hundreds of men and women waist-deep in the river sift through gravel, separating specks of gold from the sludge. It may be the eve of a general election in Sierra Leone, but those who eke out a living here in Magburaka have few expectations from a new government, whichever party wins Image copyright AFP
Image caption On Monday, these men and women in Sierra Leone were hard at work trying to sift through the sand and mud near the northern city of Makeni, looking for gold.
Anti riot policeman drags away a supporter of Sierra Leone People"s Party (SLPP) during a protest against the police attempting to search the offices of Julius Maada Bio, the presidential candidate for (SLPP) in Freetown, Sierra Leone March 7, 2018. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Wednesday's elections in the country were largely peaceful - except for some protests outside the offices of the opposition Sierra Leone People's Party (SLPP), in which this man was detained.
Protestors carry coffins as they wave placards during a rally in front of the morgue of Yopougon University Hospital in Abidjan on March 7, 2018, as they stage a protest against IVOSEP - the dominant funeral service provider in Ivory Coast. Hundreds of small undertaker firms in Ivory Coast have gone on strike over what they described as abusive practices by the country's dominant funeral company. Image copyright AFP
Image caption In Ivory Coast, it was undertakers who were protesting - at what they said were unfair practices by the country's dominant funeral service provider.
Eritrean migrants pose for a group photograph after being released from the Holot detention facility (rear) near Nitzana in the Negev Desert in Israel, 06 March 2018. The African, from Eritrea and Sudan are among some 100 African immigrants Israel is releasing as they clear the prison ahead of its closure. Image copyright EPA
Image caption A group of Eritrean migrants in Israel pose for a photo as they leave the Holot detention centre in Israel. The centre, in the middle of the desert, is due to close but in the meantime, it is run on an open basis, with detainees free to leave during the day as long as they return at night, reports the European Press Agency.

