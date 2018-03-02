Image copyright AFP Image caption The man who was operated on was suffering a brain swelling that did not require surgery

Four Kenyan medics have been suspended after cutting open the skull of the wrong patient at a hospital in Nairobi.

One patient needed surgery for a blood clot on the brain, the other only non-invasive treatment for swelling.

But a horrifying mix-up of identification tags saw the wrong man operated on, reports say.

The doctors did not realise their mistake until "hours into the surgery, when they discovered there was no blood clot", the Daily Nation reported.

The head of the Kenyatta National Hospital said the patient was "in recovery and progressing well" and an investigation is under way.

The board regulating medical practice says such a mix-up is a first in the country. It has demanded a report from the hospital and plans to hold a hearing.

Social media users have expressed shock that such an incident could have been allowed to happen.

It comes only six weeks after the health minister ordered an investigation into claims new mothers were sexually assaulted at the same hospital.

'Patient in recovery'

Hospital CEO Lily Koros said the hospital "deeply regrets this event and has done all it can to ensure the safety and well-being of the patient in question.

"We are happy to inform the public that the patient is in recovery and progressing well," Ms Koros added.

She said four staff - the neurosurgeon, ward nurse, theatre receiving nurse and anaesthetist - had been suspended.

"The management has suspended the admission rights of a neurosurgery registrar and issued him with a show-cause letter for apparently operating on the wrong patient," Ms Koros said. A show-cause letter requires a staff member to account for his or her actions.

But the doctor's colleagues have protested against the suspension, reports The Star, arguing the person who put on the identification tag is the one that should be punished.

The Nation goes on to report that - "in a miracle of some sort" - the two patients are in good condition. It adds that the person who had the blood clot might not need to undergo surgery after all, as his condition has improved significantly.

Social media users were scathing about the apparent error.

Skip Twitter post by @CarolRadull How do you conduct brain surgery on the wrong patient? Kenyatta National Hospital has outdone themselves. Horrfying!!!! — Carol Radull (@CarolRadull) March 1, 2018 Report

Some called for the resignation of the hospital's entire board of management in light of the other controversies at the institution.

As well as the allegations that new mothers were sexually assaulted in the hospital, a woman was able to kidnap a newborn baby there in February. The baby was recovered and returned to his parents a day later.

The flagship national hospital has also been plagued with reports of broken equipment, overcrowding, and long waiting times for treatment. Its management blames insufficient funding and says inadequate health provision more widely in Kenya has placed an unreasonable burden on the hospital.