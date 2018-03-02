Africa

Africa's week in pictures: 24 February - 1 March 2018

  • 2 March 2018

A selection of the best photos from across Africa and of Africans elsewhere in the world this week.

A dancer passes through a security checkpoint at the Jomo Kenyatta International airport on February 26, 2018 in Nairobi, prior to the arrival of the FIFA World Cup Trophy during its World Tou Image copyright AFP
Image caption In Kenya, dancers observed all the necessary security protocols as they headed through Jomo Kenyatta International to welcome the FIFA World Cup trophy
Dancers perform during celebrations marking the Chinese New Year, the Year of the Dog, in First Chinatown, Johannesburg on February 24, 2018 Image copyright AFP
Image caption Dancers were also grabbing attention in Johannesburg, South Africa, where they were marking Chinese New Year.
Dancers perform the lion dance to bless each store during celebrations marking the Chinese New Year, the Year of the Dog, in First Chinatown, Johannesburg on February 24, 2018 Image copyright AFP
Image caption The traditional lion dance was also on show as people welcome the Year of the Dog.
An Internally Displaced Congolese woman sits on the ground out side a camp for the Internally displaced on February 27, 2018 in Bunia, Image copyright AFP
Image caption In the Democratic Republic of Congo, where conflict continues to send people fleeing for safety, an internally displaced woman sits and waits.
A Fulani woman fixes her head scalf on the street of Dapchi, Yobe state, Nigeria February 27, 2018 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Bright colours also caught this photographer's eye in Dapchi, a Nigerian town coming to terms with another mass kidnapping.
A Christian Ethiopian priest prays next to the closed door of the main entrance of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in the Old City of Jerusalem on February 26, 2018 after Christian leaders took the rare step of closing the church, seen as the holiest site in Christianity, the previous day at noon Image copyright AFP
Image caption In Jerusalem, Israel, an Ethiopian Christian priest prays next to the closed door of the main entrance of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre.
People look out of a bus window in front of posters of Egypt"s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi for the upcoming presidential election in Cairo, Egypt February 28, 2018 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Across the border in Egypt, the country is gearing up for an election, as these posters in the capital Cairo show.
Annastacia Wainaina, 34, a crew-member in a matatu (a local word for privately owned public transport buses) poses as she waits in line to pick up passengers in Nairobi's central business district on February 26, 2018. Annastacia, who has been a matatu driver since 2005 plying along one of Nairobi's most densely populated routes in Kasarani, is one of only a few women drivers who are shattering an old stereotype that to make it as a matatu-crew, widely regarded as renegades, sexist and reckless, one has to be mal Image copyright AFP
Image caption Another bus, this time in Nairobi, Kenya where Annastacia Wainaina, 34, is one of the few female crew-members working in a "matatu" - private public transport bus.
Ifrah Ahmed (left) with Aja Naomi King who plays her during filming at the Westin Hotel in Dublin of "A Girl from Mogadishu", a true story based on the testimony of Ahmed, who, having escaped war-torn Somalia, has emerged as one of the world"s foremost international activists against Female Genital Mutilation Image copyright PA
Image caption Across the sea to Dublin, Ireland, where Somali activist Ifrah Ahmed (l) poses with Aja Naomi King, who is playing her in a new film about her life and her campaign against female genital mutilation.
Ghana team players celebrate with trophy after winning the first West African Football Union (UFOA) zone B women"s tournament final match between Ghana and Ivory Coast at the Parcs des Sports in Abidjan on February 24, 2018 Image copyright AFP
Image caption And finally, it was smiles all round in Abidjan for Ghana's women's football team, who beat hosts Ivory Coast to win the first West African Football Union (UFOA) zone B women's tournament final.

Images courtesy of AFP, Reuters, PA and Getty Images

